Audius Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. Audius has a market cap of $289.67 million and $8.61 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,174,306,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,045,289,093 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

