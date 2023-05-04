Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

NYSE:ETN traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.34. 761,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.87 and its 200-day moving average is $162.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.