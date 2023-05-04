Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 1,040 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,341 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.4% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.22. 2,171,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,505,600. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Recommended Stories

