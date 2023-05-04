Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 1,200 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $61.68. The company had a trading volume of 811,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

