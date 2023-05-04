Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 614 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.8% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $6,387,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.44. 1,046,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,132. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.78 and a 200 day moving average of $155.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $260.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.56.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

