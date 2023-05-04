Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 7,680 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,278,000 after acquiring an additional 777,200 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,703,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,696,000 after purchasing an additional 145,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 919,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $12.58. 5,130,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,276,582. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

