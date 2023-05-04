Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock remained flat at $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday. 793,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,024. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

