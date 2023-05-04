Avalanche Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.66 billion and $160.41 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $17.17 or 0.00059091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00037955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 425,669,519 coins and its circulating supply is 329,606,799 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.