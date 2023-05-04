Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $447.00 million-$472.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $457.90 million. Avid Technology also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.53-1.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.83.

Avid Technology Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.85. 885,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,032. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Articles

