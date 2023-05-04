Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 2.5 %
TSE:ASM traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$1.23. 3,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,596. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$1.35.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
