Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 2.5 %

TSE:ASM traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$1.23. 3,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,596. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$1.35.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Featured Articles

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

