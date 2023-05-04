Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.99 EPS.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.54. 139,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,435. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.32. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $289.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.86.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 235.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 33.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $261.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.57.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.