Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

NYSE AVA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.66. 622,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Avista

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.59 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,986,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

