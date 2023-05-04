Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. Avista had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Avista updated its FY23 guidance to $2.27-2.47 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.27-$2.47 EPS.

Avista Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.23. 343,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVA. Mizuho cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Avista by 83.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

