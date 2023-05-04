Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Posts Earnings Results

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $10.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.25. 1,028,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,353. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.07. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 154,258 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 133,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 952.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 94,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 456,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85,203 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.