Axie Infinity Market Capitalization Tops $879.23 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $879.23 million and $28.04 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $7.57 or 0.00026259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018034 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,841.34 or 1.00037613 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,136,529 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,136,529.230393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.65507721 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $29,093,379.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

