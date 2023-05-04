Axiom Advisory LLC Purchases 5,031 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 18,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 324.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 115,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 41,876 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.02. 1,704,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $103.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

