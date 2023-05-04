Axiom Advisory LLC Purchases 5,031 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,274. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $103.98. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.