Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Announces Earnings Results

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

Axonics Stock Down 1.8 %

Axonics stock opened at $51.81 on Thursday. Axonics has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Axonics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

Insider Activity at Axonics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $829,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,093.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,535. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after acquiring an additional 991,055 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Axonics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,440,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,474,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.