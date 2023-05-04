Azenta (AZTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Azenta has set its Q2 guidance at ($0.04)-$0.04 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at -$0.04-$0.04 EPS.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Azenta’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.79. 54,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. Azenta has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZTA. Stephens downgraded shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth $445,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth $433,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the third quarter worth $289,000. Amundi raised its position in Azenta by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth $274,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

