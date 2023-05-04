Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Azenta by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Azenta by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZTA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.04. 31,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,631. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $78.82.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens cut Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

