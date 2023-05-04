B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PINE. Jonestrading upped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NYSE PINE opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $378,837.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,719. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,837.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 113,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,436.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 86,522 shares of company stock worth $1,401,091. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $7,452,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 149,482 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 123,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

