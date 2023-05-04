B. Riley Financial Inc. Sells 45,870 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

B. Riley Financial Inc. cut its position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,530,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,870 shares during the quarter. Perpetua Resources accounts for about 1.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Perpetua Resources by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perpetua Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Perpetua Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Perpetua Resources by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPTA opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $313.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

