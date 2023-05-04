B. Riley Financial Inc. Takes $4.29 Million Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 840,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000. PlayAGS comprises about 0.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of PlayAGS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,120 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 70,206 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

PlayAGS Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $5.23 on Thursday. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The company has a market cap of $197.64 million, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 2.38.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PlayAGS had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $81.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PlayAGS Profile



AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

