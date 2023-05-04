BAE Systems’ (BA) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.12) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.74) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,146 ($14.32) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.87) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,019.33 ($12.74).

BAE Systems stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,019.50 ($12.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265,326 shares. The stock has a market cap of £31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,039.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 969.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 877.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16.

In related news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 23,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.49), for a total transaction of £217,368.40 ($271,574.71). Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

