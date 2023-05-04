Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:BCPT)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Balanced Commercial Property Trust stock opened at GBX 81.20 ($1.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £569.64 million, a PE ratio of -626.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.54. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 68.53 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 124.20 ($1.55).

Get Balanced Commercial Property Trust alerts:

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Read More

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.