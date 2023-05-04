Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) SVP Sells $299,828.00 in Stock

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Balchem stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.25. The stock had a trading volume of 66,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,865. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,802,000 after buying an additional 83,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Balchem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,825,000 after buying an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,734,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Balchem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 750,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,622,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

