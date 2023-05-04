Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Cut by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 4.2% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 33,315,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,292,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

