Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) vs. FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Financial Comparison

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FB Financial and Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Financial 19.56% 10.42% 1.09% Bank of Nova Scotia 17.03% 15.08% 0.76%

Volatility & Risk

FB Financial has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

64.0% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of FB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FB Financial and Bank of Nova Scotia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Financial 1 6 0 0 1.86 Bank of Nova Scotia 0 8 1 0 2.11

FB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $38.31, suggesting a potential upside of 50.78%. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus price target of $87.15, suggesting a potential upside of 80.10%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than FB Financial.

Dividends

FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. FB Financial pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FB Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FB Financial and Bank of Nova Scotia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Financial $596.09 million 1.95 $124.56 million $2.68 9.28 Bank of Nova Scotia $31.15 billion 1.85 $7.70 billion $5.56 8.69

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than FB Financial. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FB Financial beats Bank of Nova Scotia on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees. The Mortgage segment originates from fees and gains on sales in the secondary market of mortgage loans that originate outside banking footprint or through internet delivery channels and from servicing. The company was founded by James W. Ayers in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.