BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Down 9.3%

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.42. 445,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,079,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.11.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.18.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 8.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,110,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 87,832 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 63.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $874,000.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.