Barclays Boosts Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $80.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $94.79 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $144.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.04.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

