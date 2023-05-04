Barclays Cuts Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $275.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $215.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.09. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

