Barclays Raises American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $233.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE AMT opened at $191.97 on Monday. American Tower has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.84 and a 200-day moving average of $209.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

