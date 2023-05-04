Barclays Raises TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Price Target to GBX 470

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 470 ($5.87) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TUI from GBX 1,400 ($17.49) to GBX 1,520 ($18.99) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC raised TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised TUI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised TUI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

TUI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFF remained flat at $6.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

