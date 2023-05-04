Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.38

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 143217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $801.82 million, a PE ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Barings BDC news, insider Geoff Craddock acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Stories

