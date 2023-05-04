Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Director Buys $103,975.00 in Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barnes Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:B opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 379.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 581.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on B shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.