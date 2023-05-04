Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the gold and copper producer on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Barrick Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 51.3% per year over the last three years. Barrick Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $20.59. 7,070,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,254,846. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after buying an additional 1,254,531 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 22.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,355,036 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $229,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

