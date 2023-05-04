Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,868,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,524,201. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,270 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,915 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,617 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.