Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.43. 26,881,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,524,348. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.