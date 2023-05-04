Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.78. Approximately 9,368,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 18,223,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.