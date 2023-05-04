Barrick Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 85,903 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the typical daily volume of 58,229 call options.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 3.0 %

GOLD stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.57. 17,711,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,418,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 41.5% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Barrick Gold by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 16,866 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.3% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 441,494 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 37,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,703,911 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $50,212,000 after purchasing an additional 302,719 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

