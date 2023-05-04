BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.12-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.42-25.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.80 billion.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.60. BCE has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $55.18.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut BCE from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth $117,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,849,000 after buying an additional 504,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,352,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,613,000 after buying an additional 340,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth $10,012,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More

