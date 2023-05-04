Beck Bode LLC Buys New Holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,509 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 1.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 24,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler lowered Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Veradigm Stock Down 2.5 %

Veradigm Profile

Shares of Veradigm stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. Veradigm Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

