Beck Bode LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $293.08 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

