Beck Bode LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $6,816,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 714,741 shares of company stock worth $42,392,589. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $69.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.