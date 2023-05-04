Beck Bode LLC Sells 14,610 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beck Bode LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.
In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
