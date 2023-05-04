Beck Bode LLC Sells 151,950 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Beck Bode LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,950 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 87.0% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.3 %

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

