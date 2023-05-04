Beck Bode LLC Takes $294,000 Position in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Vitru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

NASDAQ VTRU opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. Vitru Limited has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $372.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vitru Limited will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

