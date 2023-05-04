Beck Bode LLC Takes $294,000 Position in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Vitru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.
NASDAQ VTRU opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. Vitru Limited has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $372.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
