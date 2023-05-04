Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Invests $239,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $860,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $29,752,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $25,350,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $491,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PDEC opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $730.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

