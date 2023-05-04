Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $317.29 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $334.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.96 and its 200 day moving average is $291.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

