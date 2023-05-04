Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 145 ($1.81) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.70% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CEY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 135 ($1.69) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.87) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
Centamin Stock Performance
CEY stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 110.10 ($1.38). The company had a trading volume of 12,254,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,078. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 74.18 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 127.60 ($1.59). The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,202.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.47.
Insider Activity at Centamin
Centamin Company Profile
Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
Featured Articles
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
- Is It Time For Qualcomm To Start Playing Catchup?
- Is Mid-Cap Hubbell The Right Stock To Electrify Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.