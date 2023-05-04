Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 145 ($1.81) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CEY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 135 ($1.69) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.87) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Centamin Stock Performance

CEY stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 110.10 ($1.38). The company had a trading volume of 12,254,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,078. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 74.18 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 127.60 ($1.59). The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,202.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.47.

Insider Activity at Centamin

Centamin Company Profile

In related news, insider Martin Horgan bought 99,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £100,307.14 ($125,321.26). In other news, insider Ross Jerrard bought 52,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £52,490 ($65,579.71). Also, insider Martin Horgan purchased 99,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £100,307.14 ($125,321.26). 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Articles

